Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Is A 'Shot Caller' In The Prison Drama's First Trailer

Director Ric Roman Waugh's tastes as a filmmaker have always leaned a very specific way. His films, and the Dwayne Johnson-ledhave dealt with innocent men waylaid by the justice and law enforcement system. And that again applies to his latest effort,, which packs an impressive cast for a story that will sound pretty familiar.Game of Thrones' Nicolaj Coster-Waldau plays a family man thrown behind bars after an accident, only to become a hardened gangster while locked away. It's like an entire season of Oz wrapped up into one little movie. Lake Bell, Jon Bernthal, Emory Cohen, Omari Hardwick, Jeffrey Donovan, Evan Jones, Benjamin Bratt, and Holt McCallany co-star. Here's a more through synopsis:Shot Caller will make its world premiere at the Los Angeles Film Festival this month, then DirecTV will run it exclusively beginning July 20th until a theatrical run begins August 17th.