6/20/2017
'Nightcrawler' Team Dan Gilroy, Jake Gyllenhaal, & Rene Russo Are Reuniting On A New Film
Dan Gilroy may not be as well known as his brother Tony, who wrote every 'Bourne' movie and directed the excellent Michael Clayton, but that all began to change in 2014. That was when Dan finally made his directorial debut with the searing media satire Nightcrawler, which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Screenplay and gave Jake Gyllenhaal one of his best performances. And now the two are reuniting, along with another Nightcrawler standout, for a new project.
Gilroy will write and direct a new film set in the art world, with Gyllenhaal and Rene Russo on board to star. Russo is familiar with the art scene from The Thomas Crown Affair, of course, and if this is half as good then I'm going to have something very special to look forward to. Here's hoping the trio can recreate the same magic. There aren't many details, otherwise.
This one is already gathering a lot of heat from distributors looking to pick it up, with Fox Searchlight, Netflix, and others vying for the rights. Whoever snags it let's just hope they get it out there in front of as many people as possible. Gilroy's next film is the legal thriller Inner City starring Denzel Washington, opening in 2018. [Deadline]