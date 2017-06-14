New Trailer For Netflix's 'Friends From College' Is Off The Hook

Friends. How many of us have them? Friends, the ones we can depend on. "Whodini" lyrics aside, the title for Netflix'sjust about says it all, doesn't it? It's a show about friends from college as they struggle through life's ups and downs. What it doesn't tell you about is the phenomenal cast put together by director Nicholas Stoller (), consisting of Keegan-Michael Key, Cobie Smulders, Annie Parisse, Fred Savage, Nat Faxon and Jae Suh Park. Here's the synopsis:Angry Cobie Smulders is the best. When it comes to friendships that last so long, it's tough for anybody on the outside to understand it or fit in. Looks like that will play a part in this show, too. Oh, and a little bit of adultery.hits Netflix on July 14th.