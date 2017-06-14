6/14/2017
New Trailer For Netflix's 'Friends From College' Is Off The Hook
Friends. How many of us have them? Friends, the ones we can depend on. "Whodini" lyrics aside, the title for Netflix's Friends from College just about says it all, doesn't it? It's a show about friends from college as they struggle through life's ups and downs. What it doesn't tell you about is the phenomenal cast put together by director Nicholas Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall), consisting of Keegan-Michael Key, Cobie Smulders, Annie Parisse, Fred Savage, Nat Faxon and Jae Suh Park. Here's the synopsis:
A group of friends from Harvard played by Keegan-Michael Key (Ethan), Cobie Smulders (Lisa), Annie Parisse (Sam), Nat Faxon (Nick), Fred Savage (Max) and Jae Suh Park (Marianne) are facing down their forties. With interwoven and oftentimes complicated relationships with one another Friends from College is a comedic exploration of old friendships, former romantic entanglements and balancing adult life with nostalgia for the past.
Angry Cobie Smulders is the best. When it comes to friendships that last so long, it's tough for anybody on the outside to understand it or fit in. Looks like that will play a part in this show, too. Oh, and a little bit of adultery.
Friends from College hits Netflix on July 14th.