6/27/2017
New Trailer For 'The Emoji Movie' Wants You To Express Yourself
Honestly, it pains me every time I look at my calendar and see The Emoji Movie in it. It looks awful, and this is one of the rare times when it seems like a movie has no real reason to exist. To be fair, the same thing might've been said about The Lego Movie, too, and it was great. Maybe that will happen here as we learn about the inner life of our smartphones.
TJ Miller is the lead voice as Gene, the only emoji capable of multiple expressions. Lucky guy! Only it's not what he wants, and Gene sets out on an app adventure to become more like the other emoji. Brilliant. Here's the official synopsis:
The Emoji Movie unlocks the never-before-seen secret world inside your smartphone. Hidden within the messaging app is Textopolis, a bustling city where all your favorite emojis live, hoping to be selected by the phone’s user. In this world, each emoji has only one facial expression – except for Gene (T.J. Miller), an exuberant emoji who was born without a filter and is bursting with multiple expressions. Determined to become “normal” like the other emojis, Gene enlists the help of his handy best friend Hi-5 (James Corden) and the notorious code breaker emoji Jailbreak (Anna Faris). Together, they embark on an epic “app-venture” through the apps on the phone, each its own wild and fun world, to find the Code that will fix Gene. But when a greater danger threatens the phone, the fate of all emojis depends on these three unlikely friends who must save their world before it’s deleted forever.
The Emoji Movie hits theaters on August 4th. Check out the trailer below