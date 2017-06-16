New Trailer For Bong Joon-Ho's 'Okja' Features A Friendly & Tasty Superbeast

While the majority of Netflix's original movies have left a lot to be desired, praise has been nearly universal for. The followup fromdirector Bong Joon-ho premiered at Cannes to tremendous reviews for its weird storyline, offbeat aesthetic, and unconventional ideas. It's a movie about a giant pig-like animal that a corporation wants to turn into tasty, environmentally-conscious superfood, and the young girl trying to prevent that. It doesn't get much weirder than that.The film stars young An Seo Hyun, Tilda Swinton, Paul Dano, Lily Collins, Jake Gyllenhaal, Steven Yeun, Byun Heebong, Devon Bostick, and Giancarlo Esposito. Here's the official synopsis:For 10 idyllic years, young Mija (An Seo Hyun) has been caretaker and constant companion to Okja—a massive animal and an even bigger friend—at her home in the mountains of South Korea. But that changes when a family-owned multinational conglomerate Mirando Corporation takes Okja for themselves and transports her to New York, where image obsessed and self-promoting CEO Lucy Mirando (Tilda Swinton) has big plans for Mija’s dearest friend.With no particular plan but single-minded in intent, Mija sets out on a rescue mission, but her already daunting journey quickly becomes more complicated when she crosses paths with disparate groups of capitalists, demonstrators and consumers, each battling to control the fate of Okja…while all Mija wants to do is bring her friend home.hits Netflix on June 28th.