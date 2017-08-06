New 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Footage Brings Big Action, Angourie Rice's Role Revealed





Spider-Man: Homecoming opens July 7th. Meanwhile, there is a bit of new info [via CBM ] as we now know the role played by' Angourie Rice. She's reportedly taking on the role of Betty Brant, Peter Parker's first love interest. With no Mary Jane Watson anywhere in sight, I think if there's going to be a spark of romance it'll be with Brant, and not the character played by Zendaya Coleman.opens July 7th.

Truth be told I've been trying to keep theposts to a minimum because lately they have been shitting them out like crazy, and they aren't all interesting. However, here's a new spot that kind of takes a bunch of stuff, like Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) use of social media while crime-fighting, his unimpressive status at school, his new high-tech suit courtesy of Tony Stark, and of course, Michael Keaton as the Vulture.