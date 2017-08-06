New 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Footage Brings Big Action, Angourie Rice's Role Revealed

Truth be told I've been trying to keep the Spider-Man: Homecoming posts to a minimum because lately they have been shitting them out like crazy, and they aren't all interesting. However, here's a new spot that kind of takes a bunch of stuff, like Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) use of social media while crime-fighting, his unimpressive status at school, his new high-tech suit courtesy of Tony Stark, and of course, Michael Keaton as the Vulture.
Meanwhile, there is a bit of new info [via CBM] as we now know the role played by The Nice Guys' Angourie Rice. She's reportedly taking on the role of Betty Brant, Peter Parker's first love interest. With no Mary Jane Watson anywhere in sight, I think if there's going to be a spark of romance it'll be with Brant, and not the character played by Zendaya Coleman.
Spider-Man: Homecoming opens July 7th.