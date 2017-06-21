New 'Saw' Film Gets A Fitting New Title And Logo

Becausewasn't the "final" of anything, an eighth movie in the vaunted horror franchise is on the way. While it had gone under the working title of, Lionsgate has now revealed its true title,, obviously based on Tobin Bell's murderous psychopath who made his victims run through hoops through seven increasingly gory, increasingly terrible movies.The title, and the new logo to go with it, suggest Bell will be making a comeback, joining previously-announced stars Laura Vandervoort, Mandela Van Peebles, Callum Keith Rennie, and Hannah Anderson. Jigsaw, aka John Kramer, actually died way back in, but he's managed to come back through flashbacks repeatedly. Would anybody be surprised if he returned for real this time, though?Michael and Peter Spierig, who directed the excellentand not-so-great, are at the helm with the film opening October 27th, just in time for Halloween.