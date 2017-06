Netflix Reads My Mind, Casts Gillian Jacobs & Vanessa Bayer In 'Ibiza'

Netflix is not only controlling my life with way too many good shows to binge on, but now they're reaching into my brain and putting my two favorite ladies in the same movie. Dangerous.'s Gillian Jacobs and formercastmember Vanessa Bayer will star in the comedy,, alongside' Phoebe Robinson.Formerly titledwhen it was set up at Sony, the film is written by Lauryn Kahn with Will Ferrell and Adam McKay producing under their Gary Sanchez banner. Kahn is McKay's longtime assistant who sold her script for He's Fucking Perfect a couple of years ago , and that one is currently in development albeit with a different title for obvious reasons. Alex Richanbach, a Funny or Die vet, will direct.As for, it stars Jacobs as a woman who brings her two best friends on a work trip to Barcelona and Ibiza that quickly goes out of hand as they hunt for a popular DJ. Casting is currently underway for a shoot that will take place in London, Spain, and Los Angeles. Excuse me while I take a few weeks off to bone up on my turntablism.I'm unfamiliar with Robinson, other than the one time I heard herpodcast with Jessica Williams. Jacobs has been under the Netflix umbrella for a while now, having completed two seasons ofopposite Paul Rust. Bayer just finished her run on(her final episode is classic), and was recently seen inand