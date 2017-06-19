More Skateboardin' Vin Diesel: A New 'XXX' Is In The Works









A new XXX flick is in the works, with newbie group H Collective ponying up the cash. There aren't really any details but unless Ice Cube is making another comeback we can guess that Diesel will be back as the 50-year-old man on a rocket skateboard who doubles as a secret agent or something. I didn't see the sequel (yet) but I'm guessing it was as ludicrous as the first, although I have to admit a certain fondness for the original.





H Collective is jumping into the game with both feet, too. They've also got an action comedy called Three Sisters that boasts the skills of director Timur Bekmambetov (Wanted) and John Wick 2's Ruby Rose. And they're working on the Aaron Paul-led thriller, The Parts You Lose.

Crazy as it may seem, Vin Diesel and Tom Cruise are basically in the same boat. They are both huge international stars who have a tough time carrying any new movies outside of their core franchises here in America. But worldwide they continue to make a ton. So while Cruise'shas earned $240M overseas, Diesel'sdid over $300M of business, only $44M coming domestically. And apparently that's good enough for Diesel to earn himself a sequel.