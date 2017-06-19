More Skateboardin' Vin Diesel: A New 'XXX' Is In The Works

A new XXX flick is in the works, with newbie group H Collective ponying up the cash. There aren't really any details but unless Ice Cube is making another comeback we can guess that Diesel will be back as the 50-year-old man on a rocket skateboard who doubles as a secret agent or something. I didn't see the sequel (yet) but I'm guessing it was as ludicrous as the first, although I have to admit a certain fondness for the original.
H Collective is jumping into the game with both feet, too. They've also got an action comedy called Three Sisters that boasts the skills of director Timur Bekmambetov (Wanted) and John Wick 2's Ruby Rose. And they're working on the Aaron Paul-led thriller, The Parts You Lose.