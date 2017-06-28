Michelle Rodriguez Wants Female 'Fast & Furious' Characters Treated Better...Or Else

Throughout her career, Michelle Rodriguez has been known for playing tough characters, and for playing it straight when she opens up about the business. And she's opening up now with her displeasure over the treatment of the female characters in the Fast & Furious franchise, on the same day that The Fate of the Furious hits Digital HD. Here is what she posted on Instagram, along with photos of her F&F castmates...
"F8 is out digitally today, I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one. Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise. It's been a good ride & Im grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years... One Love "
She's not wrong. Rodriguez has starred in six of the Fast & Furious movies as Letty, the loyal girlfriend to Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto. But for the most part she has been relegated to the sidelines like much of the female cast. Even in Fate of the Furious, which has her dealing with Dom's betrayal, the story was about him and not her. When Letty was killed and later returned from the dead in Fast Six, that turned out to also be more about Dom than her.
Jordana Brewster, who played Dom's sister and the eventual wife of Paul Walker's Brian O'Conner, didn't really have a storyline at all. And when O'Conner was written out of the franchise, Brewster stopped appearing, too. Even with actresses such as Charlize Theron, Gal Gadot, Elsa Pataky, Eva Mendes, and Helen Mirren, none of their characters have held much of the spotlight, although that may change if Theron joins the Jason Statham/Dwayne Johnson spinoff. Then again, that movie's about them, not her.
I don't think Rodriguez is going anywhere...for now. She's letting Universal and screenwriter Chris Morgan know what she wants, and we'll see if she gets it when the ninth film comes around.