Michelle Monaghan Is Coming Back For 'Mission: Impossible 6'

No matter who comes aboard Mission: Impossible 6, the centerpiece is always going to be Tom Cruise and whatever death-defying spectacle he pulls off to prove that he's not getting old. And we'll all be there to marvel at it. That said, this is shaping up to be one of the more interesting casts to surround Cruise in some time, both for new additions, like Man of Steel's Henry Cavill, and returning stars such as Rebecca Ferguson. And now you can add one more familiar face to the roster: Michelle Monaghan.
Monaghan, who played IMF agent Ethan Hunt's wife in Mission: Impossible 3, then again briefly in 'Ghost Protocol', is reprising her role. She was thought to have been killed but was revealed to be alive and well, and in hiding under a new identity. How she factors into this next mission is anybody's guess, but I assume her cover has been blown somehow.
She joins Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Alec Baldwin, and new additions Vanessa Kirby and Angela Bassett when Mission: Impossible 6 opens July 27th 2018.