Michelle Monaghan Is Coming Back For 'Mission: Impossible 6'

... A post shared by Christopher McQuarrie (@christophermcquarrie) on Jun 13, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

No matter who comes aboard, the centerpiece is always going to be Tom Cruise and whatever death-defying spectacle he pulls off to prove that he's not getting old. And we'll all be there to marvel at it. That said, this is shaping up to be one of the more interesting casts to surround Cruise in some time, both for new additions, likes Henry Cavill, and returning stars such as Rebecca Ferguson. And now you can add one more familiar face to the roster: Michelle Monaghan.Monaghan, who played IMF agent Ethan Hunt's wife in, then again briefly in '', is reprising her role. She was thought to have been killed but was revealed to be alive and well, and in hiding under a new identity. How she factors into this next mission is anybody's guess, but I assume her cover has been blown somehow.She joins Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Alec Baldwin, and new additions Vanessa Kirby and Angela Bassett whenopens July 27th 2018.