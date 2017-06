Michael Bay Swears He's Done With 'Transformers' F'real This Time

It's funny that nobody quite believes Michael Bay when he says he's done with thefranchise he built. But then he has nobody to blame except himself for all of the times he's said it and backed off. Sinceand again with, Bay has promised to step away only to be lured back by Paramount's fat paychecks, although he did take time in-between to make movies likeandHe's been saying the same thing about, also, that it will be his swansong. And again, nobody believes him. So Bay has taken to Fandango to make it clear that his days of clanging Autobots and Decepticons together are over...This comes on the heels of star Mark Wahlberg saying that he, too, is done with the franchise. The loss of both signals a clear directional shift forthat will likely begin with the upcoming Bumblebee spinoff, which is geared towards kids. But you may recall that Bay had apparently likened to a couple of spinoff/sequel ideas cooked up in the Transformers writers' room he helped put together, so don't be surprised if sometime down the road he comes answering when Optimus Prime calls, "Roll out!"opens June 21st.