6/19/2017
Michael Bay Swears He's Done With 'Transformers' F'real This Time
It's funny that nobody quite believes Michael Bay when he says he's done with the Transformers franchise he built. But then he has nobody to blame except himself for all of the times he's said it and backed off. Since Dark of the Moon and again with Age of Extinction, Bay has promised to step away only to be lured back by Paramount's fat paychecks, although he did take time in-between to make movies like Pain & Gain and 13 Hours.
He's been saying the same thing about The Last Knight, also, that it will be his swansong. And again, nobody believes him. So Bay has taken to Fandango to make it clear that his days of clanging Autobots and Decepticons together are over...
“These movies that I’ve done, they are massive movies. They take a lot out of you. I’ve done it enough, and I’ve had a great time doing it. I’m going out with a bang on this one, and I feel like you gotta go out while you’re ahead, you know. I think I’ve had a good run, and I’ve got a lot of other movies I want to do.”
This comes on the heels of star Mark Wahlberg saying that he, too, is done with the franchise. The loss of both signals a clear directional shift for Transformers that will likely begin with the upcoming Bumblebee spinoff, which is geared towards kids. But you may recall that Bay had apparently likened to a couple of spinoff/sequel ideas cooked up in the Transformers writers' room he helped put together, so don't be surprised if sometime down the road he comes answering when Optimus Prime calls, "Roll out!"
Transformers: The Last Knight opens June 21st.