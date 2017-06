Melissa McCarthy To Play Santa's Wife In Christmas Musical, 'Margie Claus'

It seems you haven't truly "made it" as a comedian until you've had a Christmas comedy to call your own. From Bill Murray into Will Ferrell'sto Vince Vaughn's(and there are others), it's just one of those rites of passage, and they tend to really well at the box office. Christmas movies are always in fashion. And now it's Melissa McCarthy's turn as she'll be starring as, no relation to Fred.McCarthy will star in what's being described as a holiday musical comedy, co-written and directed by her husband, Ben Falcone. He also directed his wife inand. She'll play Santa's wife, who leaves the North Pole for the first time in eons, to rescue her husband when he goes missing on Christmas Eve.Warner Bros. already has this one pegged for November 15th 2019. McCarthy and Falcone's next collaboration is, which opens in May 2018. [ Deadline