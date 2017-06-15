Mel Gibson Is The Grandpa From Hell In First Trailer For 'Daddy's Home 2'

Man, that seems like a super fast turnaround on a sequel to. Didn't that just come out like yesterday or something? But I guess at this point the third pairing of Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell doesn't require a lot of ironing out, and certainly the addition of Mel Gibson into the mix couldn't mess that up, right?The ending offound Wahlberg and Ferrell's characters at peace with one another, only to find a new rival in a badass alpha male stepdad played by John Cena. Cena's back in an expanded role, apparently, but you won't see him in this trailer. Instead the focus is on Mel Gibson as Wahlberg's father, and the less manly John Lithgow as Ferrell's, naturally.There's nothing sophisticated about any of this, and I don't know if the Wahlberg/Ferrell duo works when both are playing wimps, but we'll find out soon enough.opens November 10th.