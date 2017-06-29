Meet The New Royal Family In First Trailer For Marvel's 'The Inhumans'

Marvel's next TV series isn't a new Netflix show. It's on ABC, and it's. But wait, weren't the Inhumans already on TV, on? Well, yes, but these are different Inhumans with nothing to do with that other bunch. So...y'know, try to keep up. A good place to start learning about the new Inhumans is by checking out the series' first trailer.Anson Mount leads the show as Black Bolt, silent leader of the Inhumans' royal family. Why's he silent? Because his smallest whisper can level mountains. Serinda Swan plays his wife, Medusa, who can control her hair, then there's Iwan Rheon as Maximus, Eme Ikwuakor as Gorgon, Isabelle Cornish as Crystal, Ken Leung as Karnak, Sonya Balmores as Auran, Mike Moh as Triton, and Ellen Woglom as a mystery character. Hmmmm...It looks sorta cheesy, almost in the same way thatdidn't quite mesh with the rest of the Netflix universe. And maybe that's because they share the same showrunner, Scott Buck? I would call this a serious red flag, but you can decide for yourself.first two episodes will play in IMAX theaters for two weeks beginning September 1st, with the full season airing on ABC beginning September 29th.