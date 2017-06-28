6/28/2017
Matt Reeves Wants 'The Batman' To Be A "Noir-Driven' Detective Story
There's still a couple of weeks before Dawn of the Planet of the Apes hits, and hopefully becomes a huge smash, but already a lot of attention has turned to director Matt Reeves' next project. When that film is The Batman, it's to be expected, and of course he's getting asked about it while doing press for 'Apes', which is unfortunate. But if he's going to talk about it, he's at least saying the right things.
Talking with New Trailer Buzz, Reeves says the thing all of us Batman fans want to hear, and it's his desire to emphasize the detective aspect of the Dark Knight, which has been sorely missing the last few years...
“One of the reasons I was drawn to [The Batman] is that I had a similar obsession to Batman when I was younger that I had with the Apes series, which I was obsessed with. I see a parallel emotionally between Caesar and Batman, in that they’re both tortured and trying to sort of grapple within themselves to try and do the right thing in a very imperfect and, to some degree, corrupt world. It’s really that emotionality that I’m interested.”
“In all of my films, what I try to do, in an almost Hitchcockian sense, is use the camera and use the storytelling so that you become that character, and you emphasize with that point of view. There’s a chance to do an almost noir-driven, detective version of Batman that is point-of-view driven in a very, very powerful way, that hopefully is going to connect you to what’s going on inside of his head and inside of his heart.”
Can we get a Caesar vs. Batman movie someday, please? Oh wait, different studios. Anyway, a film noir Batman detective movie would be amazing, especially from Reeves who is at the top of his game right now. It's also very similar to what Ben Affleck wanted to do when he was writing the script and directing, so you know he likes the sound of this, too. Look for The Batman to arrive some time in 2019, unless things get fouled up again.