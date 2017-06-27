6/27/2017
Marvel's Kevin Feige Talks The 'Blade' Legacy And Possible Future Plans
Marvel's Kevin Feige gets asked about Blade three or four times a year, especially since they regained the rights. Most of the time it's not worth posting about since clearly Marvel has no immediate plans for the character, or at least none they've made public. The only reason this comment by Feige about Blade is worth noting is the clear appreciation he has for the Blade trilogy, which is really what launched the modern superhero movie phenomenon back in the 1990s. Feige tells Joblo..
"We think it would be cool. Someday. My tenure at Marvel started 17 years ago, and there were two things that sort of launched the modern era. One was X-Men, which was the first thing that people said, "Oh, there's life here." But a few years before that, there was Blade. A character nobody had heard of at all, had only appeared in a few issues of Tomb of Dracula or something, turned into a big franchise."
"That was always a great lesson for me, where you go, "It doesn't matter how well known the character is, it matters how cool the movie is." Which, many years later, would be the reason we do Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange. I think Blade is a legacy character now, and I think it would be fun to do something with him one day."
He's right, of course, and I hope this means he has an idea percolating in the back of his mind. Blade set the bar incredibly high at a time when the genre was mostly a joke. Fox then met the challenge and raised the bar with the X-Men, only to have Marvel and Christopher Nolan's Batman movies obliterate the bar. While the Blade trilogy isn't perfect, I think if it had come out today it would still be pretty awesome. I long for a Black Panther/Blade teamup movie someday, with Wesley Snipes and Chadwick Boseman starring, directed by the Hughes Brothers and written by Christopher Priest. >sigh<