6/25/2017
Laurence Fishburne Joins 'Where'd You Go Bernadette?'; 'Fahrenheit 451' Adds Laura Harrier
Laurence Fishburne, will reunite with his Last Flag Flying director Richard Linklater for Where'd You Go Bernadette. The film is an adaptation of Maria Semple's novel, and stars Cate Blanchett as Bernadette Fox, a prominent architect-turned-recluse who disappears suddenly just before a family vacation, forcing them to look for her. Kristen Wiig, Billy Crudup, and Judy Greer co-star. Fishburne will play a fan of Bernadette's who meets her on her journey. [TheTrackingBoard]
Spider-Man: Homecoming actress Laura Harrier is joining Michael B. Jordan, Michael Shannon, Lily Singh, and Sofia Boutella in HBO's adaptation of Fahrenheit 451. She will play Millie Montag, the wife of Jordan's character, Guy Montag, a fireman in a dystopian future whose job it is to burn books, which have been outlawed. He eventually begins to rebel against the system, putting him at odds with his boss, and in conflict with his wife who is indifferent to the outside world's struggles. The film will be directed by Ramin Bahrani from a script he co-wrote. [Blackfilm.com]