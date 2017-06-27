Lake Bell Is Back In First Trailer For Rom-Com 'I Do...Until I Don't'

Lake Bell set a pretty high bar for herself with her directorial debut, the voice-over comedy, but it's taken a long time for her follow-up. Now she's back behind the camera for another indie comedy,, and it looks like something she shot over a weekend.Bell directs and stars alongside Ed Helms, Paul Reiser, Mary Steenburgen, Amber Heard, Wyatt Cenac, Dolly Wells, and Chace Crawford in a comedy about married couples whose relationships are on the rocks. This thing has a number of red flags, not the least of which is that it looks like such a typical indie about marriage. Bell is certainly capable of more than this. I mean, the trailer starts off with a joke about ovulation and never really recovers. Here's the synopsis:Should we also be concerned that it's coming out of nowhere with zero festival buildup? The indie scene is Bell's wheelhouse, and yet this is going straight theatrical run beginning September 1st.