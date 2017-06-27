6/27/2017
Lake Bell Is Back In First Trailer For Rom-Com 'I Do...Until I Don't'
Lake Bell set a pretty high bar for herself with her directorial debut, the voice-over comedy In a World..., but it's taken a long time for her follow-up. Now she's back behind the camera for another indie comedy, I Do...Until I Don't, and it looks like something she shot over a weekend.
Bell directs and stars alongside Ed Helms, Paul Reiser, Mary Steenburgen, Amber Heard, Wyatt Cenac, Dolly Wells, and Chace Crawford in a comedy about married couples whose relationships are on the rocks. This thing has a number of red flags, not the least of which is that it looks like such a typical indie about marriage. Bell is certainly capable of more than this. I mean, the trailer starts off with a joke about ovulation and never really recovers. Here's the synopsis:
In Vero Beach, Florida, a trio of couples at various points in their relationships become the subjects of a film about marriage being an antiquated idea that needs a reboot: Why not turn marriage into a seven-year deal with an option to renew?
For Alice and Noah (Lake Bell, Ed Helms), more than a hint of boredom is setting in as they approach their first decade together and the prospect of parenthood. Meanwhile, Alice’s funky sister Fanny (Amber Heard) is sure her “open marriage” to Zander (Wyatt Cenac) is the key to their free-spirited happiness. And then there’s Cybil and Harvey (Mary Steenburgen, Paul Reiser), a pair of empty-nesters wondering what the next stage will be.
As the manipulative filmmaker (Dolly Wells) attempts to show how marriage is outmoded, the couples she interviews discover the “do’s” and “don’t’s” in their own relationships.
Should we also be concerned that it's coming out of nowhere with zero festival buildup? The indie scene is Bell's wheelhouse, and yet this is going straight theatrical run beginning September 1st.