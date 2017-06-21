6/21/2017
Kyle Chandler & Corey Stoll Will Head To Space In Damien Chazelle's 'First Man'
Whiplash and La La Land director Damien Chazelle is headed to biopic territory with his upcoming film, First Man. He's reuniting with Ryan Gosling in a film that centers on NASA astronaut Neil Armstrong, y'know, the "one small step for man" guy. And now we know Gosling won't be going off into space alone.
Kyle Chandler (Manchester by the Sea) and Corey Stoll (Ant-Man), two reliable character actors if there ever were, are in talks to join the film. Chandler would play original Mercury Seven astronaut Deke Slayton, who helped put together the Apollo 11 crew, while Stoll would be Buzz Aldrin. The search for someone to play Michael Collins, command pilot of the lunar module, is on right now. They'll probably get a lesser name for that role, but who knows? Everybody wants to work with Chazelle right now, especially after he took home the Oscar for Best Director.
First Man boasts a script by Josh Singer (Spotlight) and should open on October 12th 2018. [Deadline/Variety]