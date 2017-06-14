6/14/2017
Kiersey Clemons Confirms Iris West Cameo In 'Justice League'
When Rick Famuyiwa became the latest director to drop out of The Flash, it seemed that he might be taking his Dope actress Kiersey Clemons with him. She's been attached to the role of Iris West for some time, but as the project has continually been delayed, her involvement has been shaky. But now speaking with Modeliste Magazine, Clemons confirms she is still part of the DCU, and that her debut is coming up later this year in Justice League...
"This November, I’m making a cameo in Justice League as Iris West and it’s the first time that you meet her before we get to see her in The Flash with Ezra Miller. It was my first time doing something so extravagant like that. We filmed in London and that’s one of my favorite places."
Of course, the latter part of that equation depends on The Flash ever getting up to speed. There's currently no director attached and no firm timetable for a start date. Warner Bros.' hopes to have it ready by 2018 are all but out the window. However, since the Flash is a key part of Justice League you can bet his solo outing will get moving at some point.