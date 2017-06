Kevin Feige On 'Infinity War', 'Avengers 4', And Marvel's Next Phase

We've long known thatandwould mark the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 3, and that it would be a whole new world after that. Some of the biggest stars, like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, are expected to say their farewells, leaving the door open for new heroes to emerge. But that's only just the start.Speaking with Joblo , Marvel's grand puba Kevin Feige was asked if we were nearing the end of the line for some of the MCU's top heroes, and he responded...Of course Feige won't go further than that. We won't even know the fourth Avengers movie's title until afterbecause it would be too spoilery. But I expect more than Captain American and Iron Man will be retired, possibly Thor could join them. Anybody who has had a franchise of their own, basically.As for what comes next, we know via Feige's comments to io9 that the sequel towill be the first movie of Phase 4, and that placement was intentional. The opening film always carries a big part of the narrative burden, which Feige elaborates on...Since we know Spidey will be teaming up with a different hero in his sequel, it will probably be a major character from Infinity War and Avengers 4, to help carry through some of the leftover plotlines.But first he has to surviveon July 7th. That will be followed byon November 3rd.gets his first solo movie on February 16th 2018, followed byon May 4th 2018. From there it'sandbeforewraps everything up on May 3rd 2019.