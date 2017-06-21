6/21/2017
Kevin Costner And Woody Harrelson Will Hunt Bonnie & Clyde In 'Highwaymen'
A few years ago we learned about the crime pic, Highwaymen, which was to star Woody Harrelson and Liam Neeson. But the film had actually been around much longer, and was once set to star Robert Redford and his pal Paul Newman before the latter passed away in 2008. Neither version of the film ever got made, but a new one that finds a new partner for Harrelson is in the works.
Kevin Costner is in talks to join Harrelson in the film, which will be setup at Netflix with John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) rewriting the script and directing. The story, which was originally penned by John Fusco (Young Guns), centers on Frank Hamer and Manny Gault, the lawmen who took down Bonnie & Clyde.
This would be a reunion between Costner and Hancock who collaborated on Clint Eastwood's A Perfect World, so I bet that has something to do with this deal coming together. That said, if any of this is going to happen it will depend on Netflix's ability to secure the rights from Universal, and that could get messy. [Deadline]