6/07/2017
'Justice League' Will Feature More Of The "Badass" Amazons' Backstory
While there was a great deal that I liked about Wonder Woman, the part that spoke to me the most was in the beginning on Themyscira. We only got a small glimpse of the Amazonian heirarchy, and a taste of the mythology that brought the warrior women into existence, but it was enough to tease a great storyline if DC Films decided to go that route. Fortunately, we're going to be getting a little bit more of the Amazons' story in Justice League, and Wonder Woman won't be the only citizen of Paradise Island making a return.
Speaking with the LA Times, Connie Nielsen and Robin Wright confirmed sisters Antiope and Queen Hippolyta would appear in Justice League to reveal some key backstory. Here's how that part of the conversation went...
Nielsen: And [Wright and I] got to do more in "Justice League" as well. As sisters as well. Kind of badass as well. We can't say much, but ...
Wright: And more of the story, you get some of the history.
We've seen the Amazons in some of the teaser so it's not a surprise they're back, but we didn't know of the specific characters. By the look of it, the Amazons will have a long, combative history with Darkseid and Steppenwolf that may include hiding the all-powerful Mother Boxes. The Atlanteans may even be joining them in the fight.
Justice League opens November 17th. The Antiope and Hippolyta spinoff? Hopefully in the pipeline.