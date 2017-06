'Justice League' Is Undergoing Reshoots: Freak Out Or No?

Ahhhh, the dreaded "reshoot" story. Almost every major studio film undergoes reshoots, but when it happens to a comic book movie or franchise it's a sign of disaster. DC Films knows this intimately by now.was raked over the coals for reshoots, and the result was a story that felt completely disjointed and sloppy, even though it ultimately did well at the box office. They managed to avoid it with, but...well,isn't getting off so lucky.We already knew Joss Whedon had stepped in to do some post-production work on the film while Zack Snyder is away grieving his daughter's death . This didn't seem like a big deal at first, but according to Batman On Film , who tend to have okay sources on these things, say Whedon's reshoots are "significant" and beyond the normal order of things. Uh oh...So they try to put a positive spin on it at the end which is a good sign. Maybe that's where Forbes , who chimed in on the issue a few days later, pickup with their info which basically says that the situation is perfectly fine. Nothing to see here.I think the main thing that I take away from this is the vast difference in style from Snyder to Whedon. A small amount of reshoots, and maybe some minor scriptwork, we may not notice but if it's a lot, then the change in tone is going to be significant. That said,is still on a track to open November 17th, and unless that changes I'm not going to sweat this too much.