6/14/2017
John Cena's A Lover Not A Fighter In New Trailer For 'Ferdinand'
20th Century Fox obviously has a ton of faith in their animated film, Ferdinand, which is why they've placed it in a prime December slot. But everything we've seen of it so far, including this new trailer, suggests a pretty forgettable effort. Then again, I thought the same thing about Zootopia and Sing last year, and both turned out to be huge and pretty darn good.
WWE posterboy John Cena leads a voice cast that includes Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs, Gabriel Iglesias, Bobby Cannavale, David Tennant, Anthony Anderson, and more, playing a lovable bull who is mistaken for a monstrous beast and stolen from his quiet home.
Ferdinand opens December 15th.