Jessica Williams Is Irresistible In The Trailer For 'The Incredible Jessica James'

A couple of years ago director Jim Strouse gave Jemaine Clement the best role of his career in, a film that found a small but memorable role for's Jessica Williams. Now she's back and working with Strouse again, and this time she's not settling for a small role. She absolutely dominates the screen in, one of the most enjoyable movies I saw at Sundance, and this new trailer will show you why.Williams plays the titular character, and basically she is an irresistible force that everybody gravitates to. She plays a confident, bordering on arrogant, New York aspiring playwright who rebounds from an ugly breakup by falling into a relationship with an older man, played by Chris O'Dowd. It seems conventional on the surface, but there's so much more once you dig in. As I said in my review, Also starring Lakeith Stanfield and Noel Wells,hits Netflix on July 28th.