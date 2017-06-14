Jessica Chastain Confirmed For 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'

THR reports Chastain will play the villain in the film, and again it's exactly the role I suggested, that of Shi'ar empress, Lilandra. The Shi'ar are an alien race who view the Dark Phoenix as a harbinger of death too powerful to exist in the universe. That puts them at odds with Xavier (James McAvoy, reuniting with Chastain after The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby) and the X-Men who are looking to protect Jean Grey, played by Sophie Turner.
Very cool. X-Men: Dark Phoenix opens November 2nd 2018 with Simon Kinberg directing.