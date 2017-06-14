6/14/2017

Jessica Chastain Confirmed For 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'

So shut me up. Over the weekend I posted a rumor that Jessica Chastain and Angelina Jolie were being talked about for X-Men: Dark Phoenix, in a role that was unspecified at the time. I didn't take it too seriously given the big names involved, but also noted that Chastain would be the most likely addition given her willingness to jump into the middle of franchises. And it turns out that was right, because Chastain is now officially part of the X-Men universe.

THR reports Chastain will play the villain in the film, and again it's exactly the role I suggested, that of Shi'ar empress, Lilandra.  The Shi'ar are an alien race who view the Dark Phoenix as a harbinger of death too powerful to exist in the universe. That puts them at odds with Xavier (James McAvoy, reuniting with Chastain after The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby) and the X-Men who are looking to protect Jean Grey, played by Sophie Turner. 

Very cool.  X-Men: Dark Phoenix opens November 2nd 2018 with Simon Kinberg directing. 

 