6/08/2017
Jenny Slate Goes Back To The '90s In First Trailer For 'Landline'
Jenny Slate has had a heck of a few years on the big and small screen, but it all began with Obvious Child. The film was somewhat controversial for its stance on reproductive rights but Slate won just about everyone over with her humor and vulnerability, both shown through a significant amount of vulgarity. The only drawback is that writer/director Gillian Robespierre, in her directorial debut, didn't get the same level of acclaim. Maybe that will happen with their latest joint venture, Landline, which I happened to catch at Sundance earlier this year.
However, my sense is that the bulk of the attention will go to a new breakout star, Abby Quinn, who steals the film away from Slate. Set in 1995, the story follows the rebellious Ali (Quinn) and her straight-arrow sister Dana (Slate) who discover that their family isn't so perfect as they catch their father having an affair. There are funny moments and some sad ones that emerge out of the news, a little of both seen in the trailer, but what it boils down to is how this family learns to communicate with one another. Hence the title.
I'll admit to being a little disappointed in it, but go in realizing this won't be Obvious Child and you should be fine. Also starring Edie Falco, John Turturro, and Jay Duplass, Landline opens July 21st.