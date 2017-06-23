6/23/2017
Jennifer Lopez Gets A 'Second Act'; Carrie Coon Joins 'Widows'; Neve Campbell Scales 'Skyscraper'
Jennifer Lopez is back on the rom-com block. She'll be starring in Second Act, directed by Peter Segal (50 First Dates) and centering on a “big box store employee who reinvents her life and gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as a college degree.” It's J-Lo's first rom-com lead since 2010's The Back-Up Plan, a film so bad it would have caused anybody to leave the genre for a while. [TheWrap]
How are they still doing casting on Widows? It feels like they've been adding people every other day for like a year. Steve McQueen's big screen adaptation of the British miniseries has just added Carrie Coon to the cast, having come off recent finales for Fargo and The Leftovers. She joins Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Cynthia Erivo, Robert Duvall, Colin Farrell, Liam Neeson, and Garrett Dillahunt in the film about the widows of bank robbers who take on the dangerous job that got their husbands killed. [THR]
In her first major film role since 2011's Scream 4, Neve Campbell has joined Dwayne Johnson in the 3D action flick, Skyscraper. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Central Intelligence), the story is utterly ridiculous, as you probably expected. Johnson plays a war veteran and former FBI agent who is falsely accused of sabotaging the tallest skyscraper in China. On the run from the law, he must find those responsible while also rescuing his family who are trapped inside. OF COURSE!! Skyscraper opens July 13th 2018. [Deadline]