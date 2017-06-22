Jason Clarke Is Spacewalker Ed White In Damien Chazelle's 'First Man'

Clarke, best known for Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Lawless, and Terminator Genisys, has joined the film as Ed White, the first man to ever walk in space. It'll be a small, somber role as White died while in prelaunch testing for the first Apollo mission in 1967. The film will focus on the Apollo 11 mission that landed the first two humans on the moon. Gosling will play Armstrong with Stoll as Buzz Aldrin and Chandler as Deke Slayton.
Written by Josh Singer (Spotlight), First Man launches October 12th 2018. [THR]