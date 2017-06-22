Jason Clarke Is Spacewalker Ed White In Damien Chazelle's 'First Man'









Clarke, best known for Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Lawless, and Terminator Genisys, has joined the film as Ed White, the first man to ever walk in space. It'll be a small, somber role as White died while in prelaunch testing for the first Apollo mission in 1967. The film will focus on the Apollo 11 mission that landed the first two humans on the moon. Gosling will play Armstrong with Stoll as Buzz Aldrin and Chandler as Deke Slayton.





Spotlight), First Man launches October 12th 2018. [ Written by Josh Singer (),launches October 12th 2018. [ THR

Coming off an Oscar win for Best Director,director Damien Chazelle could have taken on any project he wanted. He chose to do something different from the music-based films he'd been doing, and instead to tackle Neil Armstrong biopic,, the first project he's ever done written by somebody else. And the cast he's putting together is shaping up to be out of this world with Ryan Gosling, Corey Stoll, Kyle Chandler, and the most recent addition, Jason Clarke.