6/22/2017
James Mangold's 'The Force' To Get A Script By David Mamet
The great David Mamet hasn't done much on the big screen lately, his last film being 2008's under-appreciated Redbelt. So when the Pulitzer Prize winner does agree to work on something, it's kind of a big deal, and that his next gig will pair him up with Logan director James Mangold is very big indeed.
Not long after Logan's success, Mangold agreed to direct an adaptation of Don Winslow's latest novel, The Force, which deals with police corruption. Mamet is in talks to write the screenplay, making for a promising combination of author, writer, and director. If these three are in sync this could be great. Here's a synopsis for the novel:
Detective sergeant Denny Malone leads an elite unit to fight gangs, drugs and guns in New York. For eighteen years he’s been on the front lines, doing whatever it takes to survive in a city built by ambition and corruption, where no one is clean. What only a few know is that Denny Malone himself is dirty: he and his partners have stolen millions of dollars in drugs and cash. Now he’s caught in a trap and being squeezed by the Feds, and he must walk a thin line of betrayal, while the city teeters on the brink of a racial conflagration that could destroy them all.
A start date hasn't been set, but it'll have to wait until Mangold shoots his remake of Disorder, so probably not until next year. [Deadline]