6/07/2017
James Mangold & Taylor Sheridan Are Teaming On A 'Disorder' Remake
There's a good chance you don't know anything about Disorder, Alice Wincour's thriller-romance that starred Matthias Schoenaerts and Diane Kruger. It played here for a while last year without making much noise, but it attracted enough attention to earn a remake with top tier talent that is very exciting.
Logan director James Mangold will direct the remake, which boasts a script by Taylor Sheridan (Sicario, Hell or High Water, Wind River). Damn, son. The original movie centered on a special ops soldier suffering from PTSD who returns home from Afghanistan and takes a job protecting a wealthy businessman's wife at their home in the French Riviera. I remember thinking the film tried to do too much, but maybe Sheridan has found a way to pare things down. I'm just dying to see who gets cast in this. Maybe a reunion of Wind River's Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen? Or better yet, just bring back Shoenaerts and Kruger.
Shooting begins later this year and will be Mangold's next project, his first post-Logan. [Deadline]