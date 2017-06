James Mangold & Taylor Sheridan Are Teaming On A 'Disorder' Remake

There's a good chance you don't know anything about, Alice Wincour's thriller-romance that starred Matthias Schoenaerts and Diane Kruger. It played here for a while last year without making much noise, but it attracted enough attention to earn a remake with top tier talent that is very exciting.director James Mangold will direct the remake, which boasts a script by Taylor Sheridan (). Damn, son. The original movie centered on a special ops soldier suffering from PTSD who returns home from Afghanistan and takes a job protecting a wealthy businessman's wife at their home in the French Riviera. I remember thinking the film tried to do too much, but maybe Sheridan has found a way to pare things down. I'm just dying to see who gets cast in this. Maybe a reunion of's Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen? Or better yet, just bring back Shoenaerts and Kruger.Shooting begins later this year and will be Mangold's next project, his first post-. [ Deadline