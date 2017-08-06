6/08/2017
James Gunn Says More Cosmic Marvel Movies On The Way
James Gunn is going to be sticking around Marvel for a while, even after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which he's already agreed to write and direct. But with that franchise wrapping up, along with other MCU movies wrapping up their trilogies, the stage has been set for an All-New, All-Different Marvel. And when that happens, Gunn is going is going to be a part of making it happen.
Speaking with IGN, Gunn said that he'll be working with Marvel President Kevin Feige to shepherd the cosmic side of the MCU. Obviously the Guardians of the Galaxy will be a part of that, but what iteration of the team will it be? Vol. 2 set up the possibility of a very different squad, comprised of the original Guardians, possibly having a much larger role. And since we know Vol. 3 will take place years later, it could be used as a springboard to a brand new bunch of a-holes.
Here are Gunn's comments...
“We talk about it all the time. It’s already a part of what I’m doing with Marvel and the conversations that Kevin and I have every day. When we’re talking about ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3,’ and that story, that’s a story that will lead to other stories. It’s innate to the DNA that that’s the end of a trilogy but it’s the beginning of a whole other element of the Marvel Cosmic universe. That’s a part of what I’m doing now.”
Cue up that Adam Warlock movie, folks. Maybe a Nova Corps film? I'd kill for a Shiar Empire movie but something tells me they're stuck over at 20th Century Fox. Oh well,