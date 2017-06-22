Jake Gyllenhaal Gets 'Stronger' In The Bombing Drama's Emotional First Trailer

When Mark Wahlberg and Peter Berg'sopened last year it was expected to be a major awards contender, or at least a box office success. Instead the Boston Marathon drama only earned $48M overall, and that was with a very impressive ensemble of A-listers. That probably doesn't bode well for, a second film based on the bombing, even though it tells a slightly different story.Directed by David Gordon Green and starring Jake Gyllenhaal, the focus isn't on the massive manhunt to catch the bombers. Instead it's on Jeff Bauman, a racer in the 2013 Boston Marathon who lost his legs in the attack, but still played a role in capturing the culprits. Tatiana Maslany, Miranda Richardson, and Clancy Brown co-star. Here's the synopsis:It's always possible the personal story could work in's favor. Roadside Attractions will be hoping that's the case when the film opens September 22nd.