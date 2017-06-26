Jackie Chan Gets Serious In First Trailer For 'The Foreigner'

Jackie Chan hasn't slowed down much in the latter stages of his career. He's still putting out a ton of movies, they just don't have him flying around and doing crazy stunts like when he was younger. And we're seeing this most recent phase of his career play out in, which has him in a role similar to Liam Neeson in. Sure, it's an action movie, but Chan won't need to spend time in the hospital recovering afterwards.The film finds Chan directed by Martin Campbell () and co-starring another senior action hero, Pierce Brosnan, in the story of a London immigrant who seeks revenge after his daughter is killed in an IRA bombing. That brings him to the office of a politician with past ties to the IRA, but that is only just the beginning. It looks like a quality film, and honestly whatever it takes to extend Chan's time on the screen is okay with me.opens October 13th.