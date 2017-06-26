Idris Elba Carries The Gunslinger's Legacy In New Footage From 'The Dark Tower'

Of the potential blockbusters left this summer,is the one that may have the most question marks. Sure, it's based on revered material, Stephen King's 8-volume epic that combines fantasy, sci-fi, and Western elements. But the trailers thus far haven't been too impressive, despite Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey locked in a battle of good vs. evil.Perhaps this new "preview" will do the trick? It focuses on Elba's Roland Deschain aka The Gunslinger, who must prevent the evil Man in Black from reaching The Dark Tower. After years were spent trying to condense the massive amount of material, director Nikolaj Arcel () was brought in to try and wrangle all of the various elements, and the approach was to do what is essentially a sequel, although aspects of the books are still included. Here's the synopsis:arrives on August 4th.