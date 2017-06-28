6/28/2017
Hugh Jackman Will Face Political Scandal In Jason Reitman's 'The Frontrunner'
Hugh Jackman has hung up his Logan claws, and has decided to pick up politics. Kinda. He's set to star in the political drama The Frontrunner, from Juno director Jason Reitman. And the role Jackman has chosen to play is that of former Democratic presidential candidate, Gary Hart, whose run in 1988 ended in scandal.
Reitman will co-write and direct the film, which centers on Hart's rise and fall from grace. The popular Democratic senator from Colorado ran for President twice, in 1984 and 1988. The latter one ended in disaster when he was discovered to have been having an extramarital affair with Donna Rice. What was memorable about it was Hart's challenge to the media to "follow me around" and "put a tail on me". NEVER challenge the media to see how much they can cover you. Hart's indiscretions were quickly discovered and his credibility destroyed. That gave the primary win to Michael Dukakis, who got crushed by George H.W. Bush. Somebody should do a movie about that general election race, too, nasty as it was.
A nice touch is having a screenplay co-written by Yahoo! political journalist Matt Bai and Jay Carson, a former Hillary Clinton press secretary who also writes for House of Cards. And who knows? Maybe this will give Jackman the push he needs to run for office? [THR]