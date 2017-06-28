Hugh Jackman Dazzles As P.T. Barnum In First Trailer For 'The Greatest Showman'

In the works for years, and constantly pushed off by Hugh Jackman's insane schedule, P.T. Barnum biopicis finally here, and with it comes the first trailer. The film, directed by Michael Gracey in his feature debut, will give Jackman the chance to sing and dance in a way thatnever afforded him. It's why he's been the project's biggest champion all along, and now we're getting a look as to why.The film takes a curious route in portraying Barnum as a champion of the underdog, who rallied outsiders to become acts in his circus. But it's probably better than what he actually was, which is a guy who would stoop to any level to make a buck, saying of himself, "I am a showman by profession...and all the gilding shall make nothing else of me." That said, Barnum wasn't always a wealthy showman, and the film will follow him from poverty to when he put together The Greatest Show on Earth.Also starring Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Paul Sparks, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen,opens Christmas Day.