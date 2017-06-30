Here Is When Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' Will Land In Theaters









Oblivion director, Joseph Kosinski, has been confirmed to direct the film from a script by Ashley Miller, Justin Marks, Peter Craig, and Zack Stentz. Back when original director Tony Scott was developing the film, he and Cruise talked about a storyline centered on the impact of drone technology on the last generation of ace fighter pilots. It's unclear if that idea remains in place, but at least some version of it probably does. Cruise has said it will be a "competition film" just like the last one, so we may be seeing a human vs. drone scenario.





Paramount is once again feeling the need for speed, the speed to announce a release date for, which has suddenly taken off after years on the shelf. With Tom Cruise back in the cockpit, the long-awaited sequel to 1986'shas been set to storm theaters on July 12th 2019. So not so speedy after all.