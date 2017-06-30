Here Is When Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' Will Land In Theaters

Cruise's Oblivion director, Joseph Kosinski, has been confirmed to direct the film from a script by Ashley Miller, Justin Marks, Peter Craig, and Zack Stentz. Back when original director Tony Scott was developing the film, he and Cruise talked about a storyline centered on the impact of drone technology on the last generation of ace fighter pilots. It's unclear if that idea remains in place, but at least some version of it probably does. Cruise has said it will be a "competition film" just like the last one, so we may be seeing a human vs. drone scenario.
Sort of like the movie Stealth, but hopefully a lot better than Stealth, which was terrible. [Deadline]