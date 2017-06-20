6/20/2017
'Godzilla 2' Will Definitely Have Mothra, Ghidorah, and Rodan Causing Havoc
Back in 2014 just months after Gareth Edwards' Godzilla had racked up an impressive $529M worldwide, he turned up at Comic-Con to officially announce a sequel. And it wouldn't just be any sequel. He, Warner Bros. and Legendary were pulling out all of the stops to make this the biggest monster battle royale of all-time. A teaser was shown featuring Godzilla foes Rhodan, Mothra, and Ghidorah, with the crowd going wild at the thought of so much kaiju action in one place.
A lot has changed since then. Edwards has dropped out of the sequel and Michael Dougherty has taken over; and Godzilla is now part of the MonterVerse, leading up to a showdown crossover with King Kong. But that initial promise still remains, and now it has been made official in the new synopsis for the Godzilla sequel, which may not be called 'King of the Monsters' anymore. They seem to be avoiding that title:
The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.
This was all pretty much teased at the end of Kong: Skull Island, but it's cool to see it set in stone. Starring Vera Farmiga, Ken Watanabe, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Thomas Middleditch, Charles Dance, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Aisha Hinds, and Zhang Ziyi, Godzilla 2 opens March 22nd 2019.