Giveaway: Win Edgar Wright's Awesome 'Baby Driver' Soundtrack!

Baby (Ansel Elgort) is a talented, young getaway driver who relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. When he meets the girl of his dreams (Lily James), he sees a chance to ditch his criminal life and make a clean getaway. But after being coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey), Baby must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom.





And here's the tracklist:







Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – ‘Bellbottoms’ Bob & Earl – ‘Harlem Shuffle’ Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers – ‘Egyptian Reggae’ Googie Rene – ‘Smokey Joe’s La La’ The Beach Boys – ‘Let’s Go Away For Awhile’ Carla Thomas – ‘B-A-B-Y’ Kashmere Stage Band – ‘Kashmere’ Dave Brubeck – ‘Unsquare Dance’ The Damned – ‘Neat Neat Neat’ The Commodores – ‘Easy (Single Version)’ T. Rex – ‘Debora’ Beck – ‘Debra’ Incredible Bongo Band – ‘Bongolia’ The Detroit Emeralds – ‘Baby Let Me Take You (in My Arms)’ Alexis Korner – ‘Early In The Morning’ David McCallum – ‘The Edge’ Martha and the Vandellas – ‘Nowhere To Run’ The Button Down Brass – ‘Tequila’ Sam & Dave – ‘When Something Is Wrong With My Baby’ Brenda Holloway – ‘Every Little Bit Hurts’ Blur – ‘Intermission’ Focus – ‘Hocus Pocus (Original Single Version)’ Golden Earring – ‘Radar Love (1973 Single Edit)’ Barry White – ‘Never, Never Gone Give Ya Up’ Young MC – ‘Know How’ Queen – ‘Brighton Rock’ Sky Ferreira – ‘Easy’ Simon & Garfunkel – ‘Baby Driver’ Kid Koala – ‘Was He Slow (Credit Roll Version)’ Danger Mouse (featuring Run The Jewels and Big Boi) – ‘Chase Me’

Baby Driver is in theaters now, and you can check out my review here





You're going to be hearing a lot about Edgar Wright'sYou probably already have. But it's all for a reason; the film is truly extraordinary, combining killer car chases and comedy and romance with a soundtrack that rivals's awesome mixes. And now you have a chance to win that soundtrack so you can spin it every time you get behind the wheel.