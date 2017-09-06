6/09/2017
Forest Whitaker Joins Apocalypse Thriller 'How It Ends'; Jon Hamm Plays 'Tag'
Arrival and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story's Forest Whitaker will join Theo James in Netflix's thriller, How It Ends. Directed by David M. Rosenthal (The Perfect Guy), the story takes place after a post-apocalyptic event, and follows a father who endures the mayhem to get back to his pregnant wife on the other side of the country. Shooting begins next month, so Whitaker should be done long before he has to start the press rounds for Marvel's Black Panther. [Deadline]
Jon Hamm is about to play a game of Tag with Jeremy Renner, Jake Johnson, Annabelle Wallis, Ed Helms, Hannibal Buress, and Rashida Jones. Lucky bastard. The comedy,directed by Jeff Tomsic, is based on the real-life story of friends who have been engaged in a 30-year-long game of tag since their high school days. Hamm will play an overachieving member of the game who is now a successful businessman. [Deadline]