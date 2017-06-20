First Trailer For 'Thank You For Your Service' Returns Miles Teller Home From War

I don't know if this is intentional or not, but the first trailer for Jason Dean Hall's (screenwriter) directorial debut,, comes at a curious time. The PTSD drama's star, Miles Teller, was arrested over the weekend for public intoxication. I don't know if there's enough negative buzz around it to have Universal launch a misdirection campaign, but the timing is interesting. That's where I'll leave it.Anyway, the film is based on the David Finkel book and it tells a story we've seen many times on the big screen, that of our soldiers as they struggle to acclimate to civilian life. The question is whether audiences want this sort of thing right now, having summarily rejected Ang Lee's similarAlso starring Haley Bennett, Amy Schumer, Joe Cole, Beulah Koale, Scott Haze, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Brad Beyer, Omar J. Dorsey and Jayson Warner Smith,opens October 27th.