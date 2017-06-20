6/20/2017
First Trailer For Netflix's 'To The Bone' Has Lily Collins Battling Anorexia
Oh yeah, I totally forgot about To the Bone, and that our own +Mae Abdulbaki reviewed at Sundance earlier this year. The anorexia drama from Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Fright Night writer Marti Noxon, making her directorial debut, earned star Lily Collins some strong reviews. But yeah, it obviously wasn't very memorable. However it's coming out in less than a month courtesy of Netflix, and the first trailer is here.
Co-starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie Preston, Lily Taylor, Liana Liberato, and Brooke Smith, the film follows an anorexic woman with a failed history of recovery, who finally gets the help she needs from a new doctor and his unconventional approach. It looks like pretty standard stuff, but as Mae says in her review, Noxon's reliance on personal experience to give the story an authentic edge is what sets it apart.
To the Bone hits Netflix on July 14th.