6/19/2017
First Trailer For Marc Webb's 'The Only Living Boy In New York' With Callum Turner, Jeff Bridges, & More
Following the unexpected and sudden end to The Amazing Spider-Man franchise he had been a part of, director Marc Webb hasn't wasted any time in moving on. And rather than jumping into another big tentpole, he's moved back to the smaller, indie-ish films that launched his career. It's only been a few months since he released the underrated (at least to me) Gifted, and now today comes the debut of his second film to open this year, The Only Living Boy In New York.
Starring Callum Turner of Green Room and Tramps, the film centers on a young New York college grad whose life is turned upside by his father's mistress, who he develops a relationship with after first trying to get rid of her. So he turns to an eccentric neighbor, played by Jeff Bridges, for advice. Kate Beckinsale, Pierce Brosnan, and Cynthia Nixon co-star, but just based on this little bit of footage I like the dynamic between Turner and co-star Kiersey Clemons. It feels a lot like a modern take on The Graduate, which is likely intentional given the film's title, in reference to the song by Simon & Garfunkel who contributed much of that classic's soundtrack.
Penned by Allan Loeb, The Only Living Boy In New York opens August 11th via Amazon Studios.