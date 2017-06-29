6/29/2017
First Trailer For Andy Serkis' 'Breathe' Starring Andrew Garfield & Claire Foy
Is it possible Andy Serkis will win an Oscar for director before he ever gets one for his incredible motion-capture performances? There is definitely a certain amount of awards buzz building for his directorial debut, Breathe, with the romance now receiving its first trailer.
Serkis has Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy as his leading couple, and that's not a bad place to be. The film centers on a polio-stricken man whose wife inspires him to overcome the disease and live up to his full potential. Tom Hollander and Hugh Bonneville co-star. Here's the synopsis:
Handsome, adventurous and brilliant, Robin (Andrew Garfield) has his whole life ahead of him when he is paralysed by polio. Against all advice, Robin’s beautiful wife Diana (Claire Foy) brings him home; where her devotion, intimacy and witty determination transcends his disability and sets him free. Together they refuse to be imprisoned by his suffering; transforming the lives of others with their humour, courage and lust for life. BREATHE is a heart-warming and highly emotional celebration of bravery and human possibility; where deep friendship is rooted in honesty and seeing the funny side of life. A love story about living every breath as though it’s your last.
Breathe hits theaters on October 13th.