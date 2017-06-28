6/28/2017
First Red Band Trailer For 'A Bad Moms Christmas' Takes Back The Holidays
A surprise hit last summer, Bad Moms was one of those films everybody was talking about, and really helped pave the way for the run of raunchy female-centric comedies of late. And STX Entertainment didn't waste time expanding on what they had, teasing a Bad Dads spinoff that thankfully didn't happen, and rapidly moving on a true sequel. But do audiences really want more so fast? There's no better way to find out than with a holiday movie, and now we have the first trailer for A Bad Moms Christmas, and of course it's for Adults Only! Go ahead and tuck the little kiddies in.
Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, and Kristen Bell are back and this time they are fed up over Christmas and how moms never have any fun during the most joyous time of year. Although they look pretty happy shakin' their butts in Santa's face. Not half as happy as he looks, though. And there are more moms than ever now with Christine Baranski, Susan Sarandon, and Cheryl Hines joining in on the fun.
I'm still surprised there hasn't been more of an uproar over decidedly male writer/directors Jon Lucas and Scott Moore. You'd think there would have been an outcry for a female to come in and help out on the script or something. Guess not.
A Bad Moms Christmas opens November 3rd.