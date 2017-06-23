First Poster For 'Pitch Perfect 3' Teases Last Call For The Bellas

"Last Call, Pitches!"The first poster forhas arrived, and it looks like the Bellas are making their swan song. Just ahead of tomorrow's trailer, the image features returning Bellas Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Ester Dean, Chrissie Fit, Hana Mae Lee, and Hailee Steinfeld, although you can bet all of those background Bellas we don't know the names of will be back, too. Okay, I do know one and that's Shelly Regner, kind of a personal favorite.Anyway, the third film in the franchise was directed by Trish Sie, who took over from Elizabeth Banks. Banks is still on board as a producer, and to reprise her role as snarky commentator Gail Abernathy-McKadden-Feinberger. New additions to the cast are John Lithgow, Ruby Rose, and Matt Lanter.However, we don't really know anything about the plot, and probably won't until the footage hits. After graduating college and winning the world championships in, what's left for the Bellas to accomplish? We'll find out whentakes the stage on December 22nd.