6/22/2017
First Poster For 'Jurassic World' Sequel Reveals The Official Title
No point beating around the bush, right? Universal has dropped the first poster for Jurassic World 2, revealing the title to be Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.
There's not much to that title, to be honest, except that it sounds a lot like 'The Lost World', so at least it's franchise consistent. What's most interesting, though, is the tagline on the poster: "Life Finds A Way", a line made famous by Jeff Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm, who is returning for this movie. That tells us Malcolm isn't just around for a cameo, but that his theories are beginning to hatch, so to speak.
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opens June 22nd 2018 with J.A. Bayona directing.